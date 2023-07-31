(WWLP) – A woman from New Hampshire who works for a nonprofit organization in Haiti and her young daughter have been reported as kidnapped.

Alix Dorsainvil is a nurse. She is from Middleton, New Hampshire, and went to Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, which has a program to support nursing education in Haiti.

The U.S. State Department has issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave there, amid growing security concerns.

“We have a very deep concern for the situation there, we are also very focused on working together with partners to try to help the Haitians restore security, restore stability,” said Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State.

Since the assassination of its president in July of 2021 and an earthquake one month later, Haiti has collapsed into anarchy, with armed gangs now controlling an estimated 80 percent of the capital.