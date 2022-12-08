NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have.

Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received a call regarding a woman that was found laying injured on the road on Elm Street near Brooks Lane in New Hartford.

Members of the NHPD, the Willowvale Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance were dispatched to the scene to find a 30-year-old woman, whose identity at the time was unknown, with serious physical injuries.

The woman was taken to St Elizabeth’s Hospital for medical treatment and evidence technicians and New Hartford PD investigators began to process the scene where she was found for evidence of what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim is currently still reported to be at St. Elizabeth’s Intensive Care Unit (I.C.U.) in severe condition and unable to assist investigators with any further information about her attack.

If you know the woman or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.