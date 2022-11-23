NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th.

Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema to investigate a large group of 12-15 disorderly juvenile boys and girls who were refusing to leave to premises. On the scene, officers were attempting to assist in dispersing the group when a fight started between two of the juvenile girls.

While attempting to break up the fight, one of the NHP officers was punched in the face, resulting in a minor injury that required evaluation and treatment at a local hospital.

The officer was then released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against several of the juveniles that were involved in the incident. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.