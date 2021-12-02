New Hartford woman kidnapped and assaulted

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint.

Around 7:00pm on Sunday October 3rd, the New Hartford Police Department received a call that an assault had occurred involving a female victim and 34-year-old John J. Linen, Jr. The victim told police the two were driving in Linen’s car in New Hartford when things escalated. Linen allegedly then pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at her head.

The argument continued in the vehicle as Linen drove around New Hartford. Linen then parked at another location and further assaulted the victim, this time causing physical injury to her. It was at this point that the victim tried to escape from Linen, but he allegedly forced her back into his car and once again drove away.

Fearing for her life, the victim then took extreme measures. As Linen was driving, she opened the door and jumped out to get away. She was then treated for non-life-threatening injuries that she sustained from the domestic dispute.

On Wednesday October 6th, New Hartford and Utica Police Departments arrested 34-year-old John J. Linen Jr. of Utica and charged him with the following:

Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Assault in the Third Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation).

He is currently being held at Oneida County Central Arraignment Court without bail.