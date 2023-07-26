NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The New Haven Police Department said that firefighters were called to a home on Davenport Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a report of an unconscious child.

Police found the child dead in the home. The police are considering the death to be suspicious.

