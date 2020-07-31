New Jersey man arrested after traffic stop in Springfield, stolen gun seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives seized an illegal firearm and arrested a man after a traffic stop in Springfield Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that 23-year-old Orlando Harmon of New Jersey had a firearm in his possession. Detectives located him as a passenger in a car at the intersection of Hall of Fame Avenue and the Memorial Bridge and conducted a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m.

The driver and Harmon were both detained and the firearm was recovered. The driver was taken into custody but released once it was determined the firearm belonged to Harmon. The firearm was reported stolen out of Granby, Massachusetts and Harmon had an active restraining order where it is required that he surrender any firearm in his possession.

Photo: Springfield PD

Harmon is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Receiving stolen property less than $1200
  • Fugitive from justice on a court warrant
  • Violation of a firearm surrender order

