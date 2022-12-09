HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Jersey man was indicted Thursday for allegedly attempting to defraud a Massachusetts victim of $330,000 worth of gold bars in a Hadley parking lot.

The Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Gaurang Contractor a citizen of India living in Jersey City, New Jersey was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a conspiracy to convince a victim to convert her bank account funds into gold, claiming her accounts had been compromised by purported drug traffickers.

The indictment states that a man posing as an agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) who referred to himself as “Oscar White,” contacted a victim in early August and told the victim that her bank accounts had been “compromised” by drug dealers.

An investigation was conducted by Hadley and Northampton police departments, FBI, and Hampshire/Franklin County Anti-Crime Task Force when the victim from Athol reported a someone claiming to be a government official, “Oscar White,” directed her to withdraw funds from purported compromised bank accounts and to convert those funds to gold.

“White” then allegedly directed the victim to leave the gold in an unlocked vehicle in a Hadley parking lot to be picked up. On August 8, Contractor drove from New Jersey to Hadley and allegedly entered the victim’s car, obtained the gold, and then attempted to leave the area before being arrested.

Contractor faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted. He is scheduled in federal court in Worcester on December 16. Contractor was previously arrested on state charges on August 8.