BOSTON (WWLP) – A New Jersey man pleaded guilty in his role to using stolen identities of United States citizens from Puerto Rico to purchase vehicles and other merchandise, as well as to apply for bank accounts and credit cards.

Jose Irizarry, 46, of Union City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and a false Social Security number, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Department of Justice.

Between October 2017 and January 2019, Irizarry visited different Massachusetts car dealerships to purchase late-model vehicles and applied for 100 percent financing. Irizarry provided stolen biographical information of real United States citizens, fake Puerto Rico driver’s licenses, and Social Security cards in those identities, as his proof of identification.

Irizarry used the stolen identities to illegally open different bank accounts and credit cards and to purchase vehicles, and many were sent out of the United States. Irizarry was charged with using stolen identities to receive car loans and purchase three cars worth $140,124.

The charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud provide a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. The charge of aggravated identity theft is a mandatory two-year sentence that must run consecutively to any other sentence that is imposed, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Irizarry and multiple others were charged with criminal complaints in September 2020 and were subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020.