BOSTON (WWLP) – The former Head of School of New Mission School in Hyde Park, an autonomous pilot school within the Boston Public School system, was sentenced Tuesday for misusing approximately $38,806 in school funds.

Judge Allison D. Burroughs sentenced Naia Wilson, 60, of Mattapan, to two years of supervised release, with 90 days served in home confinement, 160 hours of community service, and a $25,000 fine. Additionally, Wilson was ordered to pay $38,806 in restitution and forfeiture to Boston Public Schools. Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in September 2023.

Wilson served as Head of School at New Mission School from 2006 to about June 2019. Budgets and expenditures at pilot schools such as New Mission are given the greatest degree of autonomy possible. Boston Public Schools provides New Mission School with a lump sum per pupil budget, which is used according to the school’s needs.

Budgets for pilot schools are managed by an external fiscal agent contracted by Boston Public Schools. There was a bank account in which the school funds were held by the external fiscal agent. In order to spend school funds managed by the external fiscal agent, Wilson, in her capacity as Head of School for New Mission School, would be required to make a formal check request to the external fiscal agent for a check to be issued from the bank account that holds the school’s funds.

Between September 2016 and May 2019, Wilson requested checks from the external fiscal agent school account to be issued to various individuals, purportedly as stipends for work performed at the school. After the checks were issued, Wilson fraudulently endorsed them to herself and deposited them into her own bank account without the nominee’s knowledge or authorization.

In addition, Wilson requested checks from the external fiscal agent to pay for two all-inclusive personal vacations to Barbados for herself and several friends in 2016 and 2018. Wilson requested that the external fiscal agent issue checks payable to other people who attended the trips in 2016 and 2018, and then convert this money into payment for the all-inclusive hotel and airfare. The checks used to pay for the 2018 trip were also fraudulently endorsed by Wilson.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.