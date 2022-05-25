BOSTON (WWLP) – A New Salem man was sentenced Wednesday in Springfield for possessing child pornography.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Nicholas Conkey, 35, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release. On November 9, Conkey pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

On January 18, 2019, Conkey possessed 42 images and one video of child pornography on his phone. Conkey also possessed child pornography images in his online email account.

Conkey has a previous military conviction for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The charge of possession of child pornography, due to the defendant’s prior military conviction for a child pornography offense, provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.