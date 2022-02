NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – The New Salem Police Department reports seeing an increase of illegal dumping calls around town.

The New Salem Police Department is asking residents to report anyone illegally dumping trash and debris. A license plate number or description of the individual “would be extremely helpful,” and furthermore police are asking residents not to confront the suspect.

You can report illegal dumping to the New Salem Police Department’s dispatch center at 978-544-2141.