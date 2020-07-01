New York man accused of stealing $50K in food from charity

LATHAM, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York man is accused of stealing over $50,000 worth of food from a regional food bank.

Chavez R. Gibbs, 27, of Troy, was arrested and charged after the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York reported that 31,542 pounds of food — over 15 U.S. tons — worth $51,098.04 was stolen between March 13 and June 25.

According to police, Gibbs used the account of his former employer, the Albany Damien Center, a social services organization, to methodically steal food 42 times over that roughly three-month period. He is accused of selling the food to other local nonprofits, pocketing the revenue and leaving the Damien Center with the bill.

Gibbs is charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony that carries as many as 15 years in prison if convicted. He is also on probation after a conviction for larceny and identity theft.

Police say there may be other nonprofits that were victims of the scheme.