HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York man was arrested Monday evening on I-91 in Holyoke following a pursuit in Amherst.

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News around 10:00 p.m. Monday Amherst Police began chasing a stolen 2015 Lexus E35 with different license plates attached to it. The driver refused to stop for the police and began speeding and driving recklessly. Amherst officers stopped chasing after the vehicle for the safety of others on the road and lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later seen in Hadley on Route 9. Hadley police laid out a tire deflation device, which the suspect hit but continued driving towards I-91 South. Once on the highway, State Police began chasing after the vehicle in Holyoke.

The suspect drove for nearly several miles on the highway with shredded tires, one wheel was down to the rim. As the vehicle reached the Mass. Pike exit on I-91, the vehicle lost control and spun out. The driver was quickly arrested.

The suspect, 26-year-old Atul Kumar Goswami of Flushing, New York City, has been charged with the following:

Failure to stop for police

Operating to endanger

Speeding

State Police learned the Lexus vehicle had two different license plates attached. The front license plate was the correct registration but the rear plate belonged to another vehicle. Goswami may face more charges following an investigation into the alleged stolen vehicle.