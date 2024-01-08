Over 30,000 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin brought to Springfield area in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York man was sentenced to prison in connection with trafficking more than 400 grams of fentanyl in Indian Orchard.

In March 2022, Springfield Police seized approximately 38,200 bags of fentanyl with a street value of over $100,000 intended for distribution in the Springfield area. During the search warrant executed in Indian Orchard by Springfield police 28-year-old Chanty Reynoso Vasquez, of Bronx, New York, was arrested.

According to the Department of Justice, Vasquez was sentenced to two years in prison. He pleaded guilty in June 2023 to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.