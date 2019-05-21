New York woman arrested after allegedly assaulting Chicopee police officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York woman is facing charges after she was arrested in Chicopee for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Chicopee police officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News, on May 9 officers were called to Volpe Drive at 6 p.m. for a report a woman who was under the influence of alcohol and destroying an apartment.

Wilk said when officers got to the apartment they found the woman, later identified as 23-year-old Marissa Weaver, attempting to duck and hide in the street. The officers found the woman holding a large bottle of alcohol.

When officers tried to get her to let go of the bottle, she allegedly refused, began screaming profanities, flailing her arms, and causing a disturbance. Wilk said Weaver was being detained so officers could identify her and for safety reasons when she spit in an officer’s face.

After she was arrested Wilk said she began fighting more, cursing, and spit in the officer’s face for a second time. When she was being put into a cruiser she allegedly began hitting and kicking the officer trying to keep the car door from closing.

Wilk said when officers warned her she would be pepper sprayed if she did calm down she, once again, shouted profanities. She was then pepper sprayed and calmed down.

Weaver is charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. She was held on $250 bail.

While she was being booked at the Chicopee Police Department, Wilk said officers found two bottles of alcohol that matched the description of two bottles of liquor that had been stolen from a store in Willimansett. Wilk said the incident is being investigated and Weaver could face charges at a later date.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.