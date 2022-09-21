BOSTON (WWLP) – A New York women pleaded guilty in Boston federal court in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl.

Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty on September 15 for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

“Lives of real people in our communities are being destroyed by opioids on a daily basis. These are brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. Ms. DeJesus trafficked five kilograms of fentanyl, a drug that kills more Americans each year than any other,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “We will continue to prosecute anyone who jeopardizes the wellbeing of residents of our Commonwealth by distributing deadly drugs.”

“The state of Massachusetts is faced with an opioid crisis unlike ever before,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division. “Those responsible for distributing lethal drugs like fentanyl to the citizens of Massachusetts need to be held accountable for their actions. DEA will aggressively pursue Drug Trafficking Organizations and individuals like Ms. DeJesus who distribute this poison in order to profit and destroy people’s lives. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners.”

DeJesus drove from New York City to a hotel parking lot in Andover to deliver around five kilograms of fentanyl to a cooperating source. Before going to the parking lot, DeJesus retrieved a shopping bag from her trunk and entered the other sources vehicle. There were two UPS boxes inside the bag that were addressed to DeJesus’ home back in Brooklyn N.Y. and contained the five kilograms of fentanyl.

The charge, distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, as well as a fine up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a case.