MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Hampshire was arrested in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

According to the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire, on Saturday, November 18th at around 1:12 a.m. officers were called to the area of 61 Lowell Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Nearly an hour later at 2:02 a.m., officers were called back to the area for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man, identified as 42-year-old Carlos Rodriguez of Manchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Elliot Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Investigators determined 31-year-old Giovanne Morris was a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting. Members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and members of a United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force determined Morris was staying at an apartment on Kennedy Drive in Malden, Mass. When officers arrived, Morris was seen jumping to the balcony of the adjacent apartment on the fifth floor.

Morris was taken into custody after police gained entry to the apartment. He was arraigned in Malden District Court as a fugitive from justice and arrangements were made for his rendition to New Hampshire. His last known address is in New Hampshire.