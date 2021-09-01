Nine arrested in Springfield following prostitution sting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine men were arrested Tuesday after Springfield Police Department’s Vice Unit conducted an undercover investigation targeting “John’s.”
The “John’s” were arrested for solicitating prostitutes for sexual conduct for a fee. The investigation began in response to quality of life complaints from the South End community. There have been 37 John’s arrested for soliciting sexual services for a fee this summer.
This Tuesday’s investigation took place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The John’s were arrested on several streets in the South End of Springfield. An officer and state trooper went undercover for the investigation.
- Jeffrey Luckern (59) from Springfield
- Budhi Tamang (20) from Springfield
- Raymond Randall (60) from New Hartford, NY
- Binh Le (41) from Springfield
- Michael McIntyre (55) from Springfield
- Erdin Karajic (53) of Lexington, Kentucky
- Nigel Torres (36) from Springfield
- Florencio Mendez (37) from Springfield
- Michael Diaz-Hernandez (43) from Springfield