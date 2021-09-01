Nine arrested in Springfield following prostitution sting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine men were arrested Tuesday after Springfield Police Department’s Vice Unit conducted an undercover investigation targeting “John’s.”

The “John’s” were arrested for solicitating prostitutes for sexual conduct for a fee. The investigation began in response to quality of life complaints from the South End community. There have been 37 John’s arrested for soliciting sexual services for a fee this summer.



















This Tuesday’s investigation took place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The John’s were arrested on several streets in the South End of Springfield. An officer and state trooper went undercover for the investigation.