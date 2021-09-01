Nine arrested in Springfield following prostitution sting

(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine men were arrested Tuesday after Springfield Police Department’s Vice Unit conducted an undercover investigation targeting “John’s.”

The “John’s” were arrested for solicitating prostitutes for sexual conduct for a fee. The investigation began in response to quality of life complaints from the South End community. There have been 37 John’s arrested for soliciting sexual services for a fee this summer.

This Tuesday’s investigation took place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The John’s were arrested on several streets in the South End of Springfield. An officer and state trooper went undercover for the investigation.

  1. Jeffrey Luckern (59) from Springfield
  2. Budhi Tamang (20) from Springfield
  3. Raymond Randall (60) from New Hartford, NY
  4. Binh Le (41) from Springfield
  5. Michael McIntyre (55) from Springfield
  6. Erdin Karajic (53) of Lexington, Kentucky
  7. Nigel Torres (36) from Springfield
  8. Florencio Mendez (37) from Springfield
  9. Michael Diaz-Hernandez (43) from Springfield

