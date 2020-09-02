Nine Boston Police Officers arrested for allegedly conspiring to steal over $200k in overtime

BOSTON (WWLP) – Nine Boston Police Officers assigned to the Evidence Control Unit have been arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly conspiring to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime.

According to FBI Boston, special agents with FBI Boston and Justice Office of the Inspector General arrested the police officers and took them into custody at their homes. Six of them have retired.

They’ve been indicted for allegedly conspiring to steal over $200,000 in overtime.

Special Agent in Charge, Joseph R. Bonavolonta’s, released a statement to Twitter regarding the arrests:

“As law enforcement officers we have a tremendous responsibility to serve, and therefore must be held to the highest standards of trust and integrity. These police officers are accused of breaking that trust by conspiring to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars to increase their paychecks. They are the anomaly from the honest and hard-working men and women of the BPD. We’d like to thank Commissioner Gross and his department for their invaluable assistance in putting an end to this systemic practice and helping us root out these individuals who we believe decided to take advantage of their positions for their own personal gain.” -Special Agent in Charge, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, FBI Boston division