GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Wednesday.

At around 4:30 p.m., Greenfield Police were called to a report of a victim who was stabbed with a knife in the area of Main Street. A 45-year-old man was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The police believe that the suspect involved does not pose a threat to the community.

If you have any information or have witnessed the incident you are asked to contact Greenfield Police Detective Justin Purinton at 413-773-5411 or email justin.purinton@greenfield-ma.gov.