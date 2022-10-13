SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were shot an killed in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, the double homicide took place on the 200 block of Main Street at around 4 a.m. The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.

Police say the act was targeted and neighbors are not in any jeopardy but some residents in the area say they still feel uneasy.

“We need more police to be present, patrolling the area, looking for suspicious things. I basically stay to myself, I don’t come out here at night and I won’t be out here at night. I take care of my business and I go back home.” Richard Rouse, Springfield

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, one victim was dead upon arrival, and the second victim was sent to Baystate Medical Center and died at the hospital. The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating the incident.