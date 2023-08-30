LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been no arrests made in connection with hazardous material that was found on the Bliss Park playground in June, police say.

22News contacted Longmeadow Police Chief Stocks for an update on the case that left two children having burn-like injuries after they left the park. The chemical was determined to be muriatic acid, which is a diluted solution of hydrochloric acid that was poured on three of the slides on the playground.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the pump room in the basement of the pool building had been broken into. Two of the fences were climbed over and a ventilation shaft was torn off. The suspects had gotten into the pool room through the ventilation shaft. The pool room contained the chemicals that were poured onto the slides.

The Town of Longmeadow, along with MADEP, had a specialty contractor and an environmental engineering firm clean the play space and other materials and has since reopened.

Longmeadow Police Detectives continue to investigate the Bliss Park vandalism, Chief Stocks said he will disclose additional information as soon as it becomes available. Longmeadow police are also asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 413-565-4199.