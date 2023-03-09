BOSTON (WWLP) – The man accused of trying to stab a flight attendant during a cross-country flight last week was in court Thursday.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster has been charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon. No bail was set for Torres and he must undergo a mental health evaluation.

Court documents indicate Torres has a history of mental health issues.

Torres is accused of using a broken spoon to attack the crew member on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Sunday. He was restrained by several passengers and arrested when they landed. No one was hurt.