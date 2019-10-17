Breaking News
Social media school bomb threat leads to arrest in Chicopee

No jail time in police training shooting

Crime

by: Meghan Bragg, WBBH

Posted: / Updated:

(WBBH) – A former Punta Gorda, Florida police officer who killed a woman during a shooting demonstration in 2016 will not go to jail.

Lee Coel accepted a plea deal with a sentence of ten years probation.  

Mary Knowlton, a 73-year-old Charlotte County retired librarian, attended the demonstration at the Punta Gorda Police Department and volunteered to play a role in a “shoot-don’t-shoot scenario.”

During the demonstration, Coel shot Knowlton several times.

Investigators said his gun was loaded with bullets instead of blanks.

Read more: Click Here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories