No jail time in police training shooting

(WBBH) – A former Punta Gorda, Florida police officer who killed a woman during a shooting demonstration in 2016 will not go to jail.

Lee Coel accepted a plea deal with a sentence of ten years probation.

Mary Knowlton, a 73-year-old Charlotte County retired librarian, attended the demonstration at the Punta Gorda Police Department and volunteered to play a role in a “shoot-don’t-shoot scenario.”

During the demonstration, Coel shot Knowlton several times.

Investigators said his gun was loaded with bullets instead of blanks.

Read more: Click Here