PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – In a recent court case, Joel Enrique Armenta Castro of Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico was not convicted for drug trafficking following his arrest in late August.

He had been arrested with Gerado Madrigal Quintero of Culiacan, Mexico. Quintero was accused of completing a drug transaction at the Ludlow Service Plaza.

They were charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug law for allegedly bringing 15 kilograms of cocaine from Mexico in a tractor-trailer. The street value of what was seized during the arrest was over $500,000.

The arrests were made after information was provided through an FBI investigation. Massachusetts State Police verified the two Mexican suppliers were heading to Massachusetts to deliver the truckload of cocaine.

Castro was taken into custody after police say they witnessed an exchange between he and Quintero at the Ludlow Service Plaza. Shortly after, police stopped the tractor-trailer truck on I-91 South in Longmeadow, and Quintero was taken into custody.

As of October 28, a decision was made that Castro is no longer to be held after his 120 days are up on December 30. According to a criminal docket provided by the Palmer District Court, Castro received a deposition of Nolle Prosequi on all counts (abandonment of prosecution without conviction) and was decriminalized (removal of criminal penalties for drug violations).

While Quintero remains in custody after being found dangerous on September 7. Quintero is to appear in court again on January 5.