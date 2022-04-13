ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A section of orange electrical wire tied at the end in a noose-like fashion was found hanging from a tree behind the football field at the CREC Civic Leadership High School in Enfield Tuesday.

According to a release sent to 22News by the Enfield Police Department, the noose was approximately 20-feet in the air and was reported by a witness to Enfield Police Department Tuesday at 7:01 p.m. It is believed that it was put there sometime within the previous week.

Enfield Police Department patrol and detective division personnel are investigating the incident and the FBI was made aware of it as well. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.