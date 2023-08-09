NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A gymnastic coach from North Adams is facing a charge of voyeurism after allegedly recording videos in a Vermont gymnastics center’s bathroom.

According to Vermont State Police, 39-year-old Jonathan Girard of North Adams was issued a citation Monday and will be arraigned in a Vermont court on Thursday for a charge of voyeurism.

On July 15th, troopers received a report of video recordings that allegedly came from the bathroom of the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, Vermont. At the time, Girard was a visiting gymnastics coach at the center.

North Adams Police seized a computer from Girard, which allegedly contained the recordings of the incident from July 10 to July 14. Vermont State Police are still investigating this incident.