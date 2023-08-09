NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A gymnastic coach from North Adams is facing a charge of voyeurism after allegedly recording videos in a Vermont gymnastics center’s bathroom.

According to Vermont State Police, 39-year-old Jonathan Girard of North Adams was issued a citation Monday and will be arraigned in a Vermont court on Thursday for a charge of voyeurism.

On July 15th, troopers received a report of video recordings that allegedly came from the bathroom of the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, Vermont. At the time, Girard was a visiting gymnastics coach at the center.

North Adams Police seized a computer from Girard, which allegedly contained the recordings of the incident from July 10 to July 14. Vermont State Police are still investigating this incident.

Local News

More Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram