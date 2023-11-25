NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Police Department was sent to the State Street Tavern for a report of a large fight on Thursday.

According to the North Adams Police Department, the large fight was reported around 12:40 a.m. The officers were told before arriving that there was a man in possession of a firearm. When officers arrived at the tavern, they learned that the suspect had fired a round into the air during the altercation. The suspect was then arrested.

The North Adams Police Department Detective Unit also arrived and seized the suspect’s vehicle pending a search warrant application. When that search warrant was executed, officers found a loaded Ruger .22 Caliber handgun.

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, was held on $50,000 cash bail. His arraignment is pending in the Northern Berkshire District Court for the following charges:

Discharge of a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building

Possession of a Firearm without LTC /FID (2nd offense)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm without LTC/FID

Firearms Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Improper Storage