NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Police Department was sent to the State Street Tavern for a report of a large fight on Thursday.
According to the North Adams Police Department, the large fight was reported around 12:40 a.m. The officers were told before arriving that there was a man in possession of a firearm. When officers arrived at the tavern, they learned that the suspect had fired a round into the air during the altercation. The suspect was then arrested.
The North Adams Police Department Detective Unit also arrived and seized the suspect’s vehicle pending a search warrant application. When that search warrant was executed, officers found a loaded Ruger .22 Caliber handgun.
The suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, was held on $50,000 cash bail. His arraignment is pending in the Northern Berkshire District Court for the following charges:
- Discharge of a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building
- Possession of a Firearm without LTC /FID (2nd offense)
- Possession of a Loaded Firearm without LTC/FID
- Firearms Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Improper Storage
