NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams man was arrested Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm.
On Saturday evening, North Adams officers were sent to a disturbance that allegedly was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Officers also discovered that there was a firearm involved in the incident.
Police found an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number and arrested a 26-year-old North Adams resident. He will be charged with the following:
- Domestic Assault and Battery
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
- A firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
