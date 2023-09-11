NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams man was arrested Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm.

On Saturday evening, North Adams officers were sent to a disturbance that allegedly was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Officers also discovered that there was a firearm involved in the incident.

Police found an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number and arrested a 26-year-old North Adams resident. He will be charged with the following:

Domestic Assault and Battery

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

A firearm with a Defaced Serial Number