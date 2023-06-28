NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – In an attempt to evade capture by police, a fleeing suspect made a dramatic escape into the North Adams flood control system on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded at approximately 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, when a vigilant officer from the North Adams Police Department conducted a routine motor vehicle stop near the Corner Market on Holden Street.

As soon as the vehicle stopped, the male suspect fled on foot, prompting the officer to alert dispatch and mobilize all available units. The pursuing officer managed to identify the individual, who was later revealed to be wanted on three active warrants.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the officer witnessed the suspect leap over a fence and disappear into the depths of the concrete flood control system, estimated to be a staggering 15-18 feet below ground level. Witnesses reported seeing the man enter a pipe large enough to accommodate a person.

Promptly responding to the call for assistance, command staff from the North Adams Police Department, North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Department of Public Works, and even Mayor Jennifer Macksey converged on the scene. Collaboratively, they devised a meticulous plan to search for the elusive individual and potentially carry out a rescue operation if necessary.

For hours, first responders braved the challenging conditions posed by the water levels and strong currents within the flood control system. However, despite their exhaustive efforts, the suspect remained untraceable.

“While the suspect’s identity was known to us, our primary responsibility as first responders is to ensure the preservation of human life,” emphasized a spokesperson from the North Adams Police Department. “We could not abandon our mission until we were certain that the individual was safe and not in need of assistance due to the water levels or currents.”

Ultimately, it was discovered that the man had successfully emerged from the flood control system on their own accord and was confirmed to be in a safe condition. Accordingly, the emergency services concluded their operation.

The North Adams Police Department expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Department of Public Works, Northern Berkshire EMS, Mayor Jennifer Macksey, and Nick Mantello, the drone pilot and NAFD photographer, along with all the concerned citizens who offered their support during the intense search.