NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A North Adams man pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. In doing so, James Macko, 23, faces at least 10 years up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Macko admitted that between November 16, 2022, and December 9, 2022, he texted an undercover cop posing as an 11-year-old trying to coerce the assumed child into sexual contact with him. The DOJ says Macko planned to meet the assumed child in a state park in Western Massachusetts, where he intended to perform sexual acts on the child in a cave. The DOJ says that on December 9, 2022, Macko left his North Adams home to meet the assumed child and was arrested shortly after. He allegedly was carrying candy, liquor, and rope.

Macko will be sentenced on July 28. On top of a prison sentence, he faces a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years up to life.