NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old from North Adams was sentenced to three-and-a-half to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges. Marcus Johnson was also ordered to forfeit $3,530.

According to the police, Johnson was identified as a suspect during an investigation into drug dealing in North Adams in 2019. He was arrested on November 1, 2019, on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, officers seized 75 grams of cocaine, 726 heroin baggies, empty baggies, and $3,530 in cash.

Police also seized a cell phone that belonged to Johnson containing messages about a drug operation and the types of drugs he was selling. Additional information included the cost of the drugs and money owed for purchases.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance (heroin) and possession to distribute a Class B substance (cocaine). He pled guilty on the day his trial was set to begin. Johnson also has charges pending in Springfield, Massachusetts, and New York.