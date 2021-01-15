North Adams man guilty of child exploitation receives 60-year sentence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A North Adams man has received a 60-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to numerous child exploitation offenses.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, Anthony Deordio, 46, used a minor victim to produce child pornography in late 2017.

He was identified by investigators after the video was recovered in another jurisdiction.

Deordio, who was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in 2006, is also subject to a lifetime of supervised release following his sentence.

The charges Deordio pled guilty to are as follows:

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor

Three counts of advertising child pornography

Two counts of distribution of child pornography

Two counts of transportation of child pornography

One count of receipt of child pornography

One count of possession of child pornography.

He was also convicted of:

Offering to sell child pornography on the internet

Distributing child pornography over the internet

Receiving and possessing child pornography

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.