North Adams PD seizes 1,000+ bags of heroin following traffic stop

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams police arrested five suspects after recovering narcotics inside a residential home on Friday.

According to the North Adams Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop on River Street that led to seizing heroin and cocaine from the car.

Police were able to conduct a search warrant at a local residence in North Adams along with its Detective Bureau. Officers recovered 1,707 bags of heroin, 100.2 grams of crack cocaine, $3,713 and a 9mm Glock handgun with 15 round magazines loaded from the car and home.