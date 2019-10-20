North Adams PD: Suspect arrested in connection with two armed robberies

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in two armed robberies this weekend.

According to the North Adams Police Department, around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Dave’s Package store on River Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police were told by the dispatcher that the clerk was allegedly held up with a knife.

Police said the suspect was able to get away before officers arrived however, the suspect was able to be identified from security footage.

On Sunday morning, around 4:40 a.m., a second armed robbery took place at Dunkin Donuts. The suspect was able to get away with some money after allegedly going behind the counter and threatening the clerk with a knife said police.

The description of the suspect led officers to believe the two armed robberies were connected.

Around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, an officer within the same area as Dunkin Donuts spotted the suspect walking in the Union Street area. When the suspect saw the officer, he began to run causing a foot chase that led from Union Street to the River Street area said police.

Within the area of River Street, both the officer and suspect were injured after the suspect allegedly resisted arrest.

Police said the officer and suspect were treated at Berkshire Medical Center.

The suspect is currently in custody at the North Adams Police Department on a $7,540 cash bail until the individual is taken to Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday morning.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect at this time.