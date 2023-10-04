NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A search warrant was executed Tuesday by members of the North Adams Police Department Detective Unit and Patrol Division as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

There was a search warrant executed at an apartment within the 150 Ashland Street Housing Complex. North Adams Police Department says four people were arrested and charged with various narcotics offenses after this investigation.

