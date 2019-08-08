North Adams police investigating feces left outside apartment

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams police are investigating a report of human feces left outside an apartment Wednesday morning.

According to North Adams police, officers were called to Brayton Hill apartments where they saw the feces placed on the front door and air conditioning unit of a resident’s apartment.

Officers are working with the property manager and Millenia Housing Management to determine the identity of the suspect.

North Adams police are working with District Attorney Harrington’s office to address the incident and investigate possible racist motives.

“The District Attorney’s office condemns this behavior. We will use full force of the law to hol accountable those who undermine the peace and safety of our community.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington’

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Adams Police at 413-664-4945.