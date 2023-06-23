NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officers conducted a traffic stop in North Adams Thursday evening, which led to a vehicle search, and discovery of over $10,000 worth of drugs.

On the evening of Thursday, June 22, North Adams Police officers conducted a routine traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The vehicle’s operator provided police with a false name, and subsequent investigation by the officers not only revealed the operator’s true identity but also uncovered an active arrest warrant.

Courtesy of North Adams Police Department

According to police, officers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle, which yielded significant findings, including the discovery of 1,000 bags of heroin with an estimated street value ranging from $4,000 to $5,000, as well as 61.6 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $6,160.

The suspect, a resident of Springfield, Massachusetts, now faces multiple charges, including providing a false name to avoid arrest and operating a vehicle to endanger.

Additionally, the suspect is being charged with drug trafficking offenses, specifically trafficking cocaine (36-100 grams) and trafficking heroin (18-36 grams).

Following the arrest, the suspect was arraigned in the Northern Berkshire District Court, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail.