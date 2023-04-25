NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect is being held in jail after allegedly attacking a victim with a knife in North Adam.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, on February 20th 32-year-old Danny Ayala-Calcano allegedly attacked a victim with a knife in the foyer of the apartment building located on Ashland Street in North Adams.

He is being charged with Mayhem, Assault with Intent to Maim, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Serious Bodily Injury.

During his dangerousness hearing, the defense attorney argued that Ayala-Calcano was attempting to protect a person living inside the apartment building from the victim the knife attack. However, supporting evidence of the incident and due to the criminal history of Ayala-Calcano, the judge ordered that he is dangerous to the community and be held.

“Dangerousness hearings result in defendants being held without the right to bail until their case is heard or an appropriate bail is established. We [District Attorneys] should only use these hearings when a defendant is truly a threat to our community. Mr. Ayala-Calcano’s actions demonstrated that he is a threat to our citizens and must be held until trial,” District Attorney Shugrue stated.

A status rescheduling is being held on May 18th.