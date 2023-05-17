PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams woman pleaded guilty in connection with a home invasion in 2017.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, on September 24, 2017, 43-year-old Shelly Nichlen and two additional perpetrators, Ronald Sanford, and Arthur McCowan, conspired to rob a victim.

Nichlen went to the victim’s apartment to buy drugs. Upon entry, Sanford kicked the victim and McCowan attacked the victim with a knife. Sanford and McCowan ran while Nichlen stayed in the apartment building and called 911.

Sanford pleaded guilty and was sentenced 10 to 12 years in prison for the crime and several other outstanding charges.

On Thursday, Nichlen pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon as a joint venture. She was sentenced to 2.5 years in the House of Corrections with conditions upon release: enter a residential drug treatment program then go to an outpatient drug treatment program and remain drug and alcohol-free.

McCowan did not show up for the trial however, he was detained in Hampden County the week of May 8th and is being held in the House of Corrections.