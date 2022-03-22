PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A North Adams woman that was found guilty of assault and battery on March 8, has been sentenced to jail.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Kassidy Tatro had attacked a victim outside of a Wahconah Street address in Pittsfield.

Judge John Agostini announced on Monday, Tatro has been sentenced to two years in jail, one year direct, and one year suspended for two years.

The guidelines on state sentencing call for 0 to 12 months and probation was requested by the Defense Counsel.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the attack on the victim. I am proud of my team for holding the perpetrator of this violent attack accountable for her actions,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.