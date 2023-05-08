PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams woman will be arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court Tuesday for the murder of her grandmother.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, Kelsie Cote, age 26, was arrested on November 4, 2022 for the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. Cote is charged with:

Murder in the first degree

Assault with intent to murder a person over 60

Evidence tampering

Two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon of a person over 60

The offense occurred on or about October 31st to November 1st of 2022 at the elder woman’s home on Church Street in North Adams.

She was originally arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court where she pleaded not guilty to the charges.