Northampton bank robbery suspect held without the right to bail

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Charlemont man is being held without the right to bail after a dangerousness hearing in connection with a robbery at People’s United Bank in Northampton.

According to Northwestern DA’s Office Spokesperson Mary Carey, Daniel Jones was arraigned Wednesday in Northampton District Court and was “found by clear and convincing evidence that no conditions or combinations of conditions of release would ensure the safety of the community.”

Jones allegedly demanded money from a bank teller at People’s United Bank on King Street Thursday morning, implying that he had a gun. Jones left the bank before officers arrived.

Police checked surveillance cameras from nearby businesses where they discovered him entering a 2004 Ford F250 pickup truck in a nearby parking lot and driving away.

The description of the truck was shared to Massachusetts State Police, who located and arrested Jones on Heath Stage Road in Charlemont an hour later.

Jones will be held with the right to bail and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 31.