Northampton father convicted of trying to kill 7-year-old daughter scheduled to be sentenced in court

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton father found guilty of trying to poison his daughter with drain cleaner is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in Hampshire Superior Court.

On Friday, February 21, 37-year-old Christopher Conley was found guilty on three charges including attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a causing substantial bodily injury.

Back in April 2015, Conley’s 7-year-old daughter underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove over six feet of her intestines and subsequent surgery to remove one-third of her bladder. Conley is accused of injecting Liquid- Plumr into her cecostomy tube then overdosing her on pain medication.

