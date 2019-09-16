Northampton man arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Northampton man was arrested after allegedly running from police and assaulting a police officer in the area of King Street Saturday morning.

Northampton Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, an officer noticed a 31-year-old man on 134 King Street around 11:00 a.m. who had a warrant for uttering a false check and larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and the officer attempted to discuss the warrant with the suspect.

The man allegedly became agitated and told officers he didn’t want to be arrested and then ran from police.

Kasper said when officers caught up to the suspect he resisted arrest and all three of them fell to the ground.

As officers were trying to detain the suspect he allegedly grabbed at the officers’ equipment and threw punches at one of the officers head and face.

The man was taken into custody on the warrant and also charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms.