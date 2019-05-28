Northampton man arrested after allegedly pulling knife on bouncer at World War II Club

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on a bouncer at the World War II Club.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, police were called to the World War II Club at 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who had pulled a knife on a staff member.

When officers got to the club, they found the staff member holding down a man, who has only been identified as a 52-year-old Northampton resident. The staff member allegedly told police that the man had a knife, but he was not sure where it had gone.

Kasper said the man was yelling and actively resisting. When the man was arrested and taken outside, police allegedly found a knife where he had been laying.

After a brief investigation, Kasper said officers discovered that the man had tried to enter a back room in the club where a dance party was being held. When the bouncer told him there was a cover charge, he allegedly became upset, began yelling at the bouncer, and bumping into him in an aggressive manner.

The man then allegedly pulled out a knife and displayed it at the bouncer. Kasper said that’s when the bouncer took the man down.

The man is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned sometime Tuesday at the Northampton District Court.

