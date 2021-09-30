Northampton man arrested after police locate stolen vehicle

NORTHAMPTON Mass. (WWLP)- A report of a stolen motor vehicle from the parking lot of 81 Conz St. on September 25th has been located by Northampton Police early Thursday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m. Officer Cook observed two occupied vehicles in the parking lot of Northampton Market. Police stated that further investigation revealed that one of the occupied vehicles was the one previously reported stolen.

The operator of the stolen vehicle was a 35 year old Northampton man.

The man was taken into custody and charged with the following:

1) Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

2) Possession with intent to distribute class B substance

3) Possession of class B substance