Northampton man arrested after several car break-ins in the city

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man was arrested after allegedly breaking and entering into several cars in the area of Spring Street early Tuesday morning.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to Spring Street around 5:22 a.m. for a report of a man entering unlocked cars in people’s driveways.

Officers then located the man who matched the description walking on Spring Street. After an investigation, police arrested a 35-year-old man from Northampton.

Kasper said officers identified several cars that had been broken into with items stolen. There has been an increase in car break-ins in the area over the past month and police are reminding residents to lock their cars, keep valuables out of sight, and never leave the keys inside the car.

The man was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (2 counts).

Westfield, Easthampton, Whately, and northern Connecticut towns have all recently reported car break-ins in their communities.