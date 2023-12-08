NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton man was arrested after allegedly firing several rounds from an AK-47-style rifle on Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the shooting suspect later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Martinelli, allegedly fired several

rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into his adjoining neighbors’ residence at a two-family home on Wright Avenue.

No injuries were reported however, a bullet did travel through a pair of pants a man was wearing in the adjoining residence. The police report also alleges Martinelli’s dog was next to him during the shooting.

Martinelli was arraigned in Northampton District Court Friday and is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing on the following charges:

Assault to murder charges (4 counts)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (4 counts)

Animal cruelty

Destruction of property

Possession of an assault weapon

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

His next hearing in Northampton District Court is scheduled for December 14th.

“The Northampton Police Department should be commended for their rapid response to an extremely volatile situation,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington, who represents the Commonwealth. “Responding officers quickly apprehended the defendant and protected the public from any further harm. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured by the defendant’s dangerous conduct,” said Covington.