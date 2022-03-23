AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Northampton man in connection with a hit and run that left a 20-year-old UMass Amherst student injured Monday.

According to a press release sent to 22News by the office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, police found the vehicle involved in Wednesday’s crash – and arrested the person who allegedly had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Authorities have yet to release the suspect’s name. The DA’s office only said the suspect lives in Northampton. He is set to be arraigned on multiple charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Thursday morning. It was noted that the alleged suspect is not a UMass Amherst student.

The crash is still being investigated by the UMass Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No further information has been given as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.